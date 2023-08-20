FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression 6, 4 other storms being tracked in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center continues monitoring the season’s sixth tropical depression along with several other tropical waves and disturbances in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression 6 expected to fizzle Monday

At 4 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Six was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 52.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb or 29.74 inches.

Some gradual weakening is expected, and the depression is forecast to become a remnant low early Monday and dissipate soon thereafter.

FIRST ALERT// Evening Advisory// Taking a look at Tropical Depression 6, winds are at 35 mph as it moves towards the west. #TD6 will remain in a very unfavorable environment with strong shear and dry air, so strengthening is unlikely as it passes north of the Lesser Antilles. pic.twitter.com/jYStJW8ZWo — Meteorologist Dorien Minor (@MinorWX) August 20, 2023

2 systems in Atlantic have strong chance of development

The National Hurricane Center says two other areas could develop into tropical depressions over the next 48 hours.

An area of low pressure several hundred miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Island was producing winds up to 40 mph on its north side. The first-light visible satellite data suggests the center may be becoming better defined.

A short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form Sunday afternoon or Sunday night as it moves west-northwestward over the central Atlantic. By Monday, upper-level winds are expected to strengthen over the system preventing further development. The center places the chances of development into a tropical depression at about 80%.

A second area of showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Caribbean Sea is also showing signs of organization. A tropical depression is expected to form over the next few days, with a 70% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine says this system, which is closer to the eastern seaboard than even Tropical Depression Six, is moving westward to west-northwestward, but is expected to take a turn to the north away from the U.S.

A NOAA Hurricane Reconnaissance mission is scheduled to investigate the system later on Sunday.

Tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico heads for Texas

An area of disturbed weather located in the far eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to lead to the formation of a broad area of low pressure early this week.

Forecasters say some slow development of this system could occur as it continues moving west across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico at 15 to 20 mph.

A tropical depression is expected to form by Tuesday, but how much it develops beyond that, if at all, depends on the speed at which it travels toward the western Gulf of Mexico coastline.

One additional system eyed off African coast

The fifth and newest area to watch on the Atlantic tropical map is a tropical wave creating a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, creating another tropical depression later in the week.

But this storm is too far off to be a concern at this point, Sovine said.

Hurricane Hillary weakens, expected to hit southern California as tropical storm

On the opposite side of the country, a weakening Hurricane Hillary is expected to bring more than a year’s worth of rain to some portions of California.

Hillary had reached Category 4 strength on Saturday but had weakened to a strong Category 1 hurricane by Sunday morning.

At 8 a.m., the center of Hurricane Hilary was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 115.5 West and was moving toward the north-northwest near 21 mph. Hilary is expected to accelerate as it moves north-northwestward to northward during the next day or so.

On the forecast track, the center of Hilary will move close to the west-central coast of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula during Sunday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected, but Hilary is likely to still be a hurricane while it passes near the west coast of the central Baja California Peninsula Sunday morning.

Hilary is expected to produce storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated maximum amounts up to 10 inches, across portions of the northern Baja California Peninsula through Sunday night. Flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, is expected, especially in the northern portions of the peninsula.

Hilary is then expected to weaken to a tropical storm before it reaches southern California later Sunday.

Heavy rainfall in association with Hilary is expected across the Southwestern United States, most intense from today into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada. Dangerous to catastrophic flooding is expected. Across portions of Oregon and Idaho, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with local maximums of up to 5 inches are expected through Tuesday morning, resulting in localized, some significant, flash flooding.

As of Sunday morning, Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles. A sustained wind of 52 mph and a gust of 67 mph were recently reported at Isla Cedros, Mexico. The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb or 28.91 inches.

