FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression forms in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center say the season’s sixth tropical depression has formed in the central Atlantic.

At 4 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Six was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 50.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and a turn to the west is expected later Saturday with a gradual decrease in forward motion over the next day or so.

On Monday, the depression is expected to turn back to the west-northwest. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is expected to be short-lived and become a remnant low by Monday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb or 29.71 inches.

In addition to new tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three other disturbances. Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says increased activity comes as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

The closest one to the Lowcountry is a tropical wave near the northwestern and central Bahamas. That wave will move across Florida Saturday and into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form, giving the system a roughly 50% chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next seven days as it moves to the west.

But Holtzman says the speed of the system’s movement before reaching land will affect how much it can develop.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic, one of which has a high chance of development.

The one most likely to develop is a broad area of low pressure several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The center placed a 70% chance of development into at least a tropical depression over the next two days. But if it forms into a tropical depression or tropical storm, it will likely be short-lived. If it reaches tropical storm strength, it would take the name Emily.

Another, southeast from the tropical depression, has a 70% chance of developing within the next week.

The newest is a tropical wave located near the western coast of Africa that is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development is possible while it moves generally west-northwestward across the tropical eastern Atlantic during the next several days.

Holtzman said the storms have a lower chance of developing because of environmental conditions.

The peak of Atlantic hurricane season comes on Sept. 10.

Historic tropical storm could target southern California

On the opposite side of the country, all eyes are on Hurricane Hillary, which weakened from a Category 4 hurricane to a Category 2. It is expected to bring more than a year’s worth of rain to some portions of California.

At 8 p.m., the center of Hurricane Hilary was located near latitude 24.4 North, longitude 114.2 West. Hilary is moving toward the north-northwest near 17 mph.

The hurricane is expected to accelerate as it moves north-northwestward to northward during the next day or two. On the forecast track, the center of Hilary will move close to the west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula Saturday night and Sunday morning then move across southern California Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is expected, but Hilary will still be a hurricane when it approaches the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula Saturday night. Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before it reaches southern California.

