FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storms Emily, Franklin form in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The season’s sixth named storm has formed in the Atlantic late Sunday afternoon, joining Tropical Storm Emily and Tropical Depression 6.

Franklin forms in Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Franklin formed late Sunday afternoon becoming the sixth named storm of this year’s hurricane season.

At 6 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 67.1 West and is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph. A west-northwestward track is expected to continue for the next day or so followed by a sharp turn to the north.

Franklin is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across Puerto Rico through the middle of the week.

On the forecast track, Franklin should approach the coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 12 inches, will be possible across portions of Hispaniola.

Maximum sustained winds measured by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. The minimum central pressure measured by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft is 1002 mb or 29.59 inches.

Emily expected to weaken by Tuesday

As of 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Emily was located near latitude 19.5 North, longitude 38.8 West. Emily is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. (Live 5)

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the new tropical storm is expected to be short-lived.

This motion is expected to continue for the next several days. Satellite wind data indicates that maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast Sunday followed by gradual weakening.

Emily is likely to become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb or 29.56 inches.

Tropical Depression 6 expected to fizzle Monday

At 4 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Six was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 52.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb or 29.74 inches.

Some gradual weakening is expected, and the depression is forecast to become a remnant low early Monday and dissipate soon thereafter.

Tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico heads for Texas

An area of disturbed weather located in the far eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to lead to the formation of a broad area of low pressure early this week.

Forecasters say some slow development of this system could occur as it continues moving west across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico at 15 to 20 mph.

A tropical depression is expected to form by Tuesday, but how much it develops beyond that, if at all, depends on the speed at which it travels toward the western Gulf of Mexico coastline.

One additional system eyed off African coast

The fifth and newest area to watch on the Atlantic tropical map is a tropical wave creating a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, creating another tropical depression later in the week.

But this storm is too far off to be a concern at this point, Sovine said.

Hillary weakens, will hit southern California as tropical storm

On the opposite side of the country, Hurricane Hillary weakened to a tropical storm near Baja California in Mexico as it is poised to bring more than a year’s worth of rain to some portions of California.

Hillary had reached Category 4 strength on Saturday but had weakened to a strong Category 1 hurricane by early Sunday. It weakened further by mid-morning.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Hilary was located near latitude 29.7 North, longitude 115.9 West.

Hilary is moving quickly toward the north-northwest near 25 mph and is expected to accelerate even more as it moves north-northwestward to northward during the next day or so.

On the forecast track, the center of Hilary will move near or over the northern portion of the Baja California Peninsula during the next few hours. Hilary is expected to produce storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with maximum amounts up to 10 inches, across portions of the northern Baja California Peninsula through Sunday night. Flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, is expected.

Hillary is then forecast to move across southern California on Sunday afternoon. Intense heavy rainfall associated with Hilary is expected across the Southwestern United States through early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada leading to dangerous to catastrophic flooding. Across portions of Oregon and Idaho, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with local maximums of up to 5 inches are expected through Tuesday morning, resulting in localized, some significant, flash flooding.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected, but Hilary is expected to remain a tropical storm before it reaches southern California.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 984 mb or 29.06 inches.

