SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hit or miss storms possible to wrap up the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another day of plenty of heat, plenty of humidity and scattered showers and storms. Isolated rain is possible near the coast this morning and will slowly shift farther inland as we head into the afternoon. Some of you will stay dry while some of you will deal with heavy rain and lightning. Scattered slow moving downpours will be possible through early this evening before the rain fades away. Outside of the rain areas today, expect a partly cloudy and hot day with highs near 90 degrees.

Fewer storms are expected as we head into the brand new work and school week. As many kids go back into the classroom this week, thankfully we won’t see much in the way of rainfall. Isolated storms will be possible each day with highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS: Plenty to watch this week but nothing of concern right now. Tropical Depression Six is expected to fall apart over the next 24 hours. Elsewhere, four other systems to watch in the Atlantic Basin but none that pose a threat to us at this time.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 89.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center say the season’s sixth tropical depression has formed in the...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression 6, 4 other storms being tracked in Atlantic
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
Court records show Quinn is facing multiple charges as of Friday, August 18
NFL veteran charged with Summerville hit-and-runs, assault
Dorchester District 2 sent a message to parents Friday night about the arrest of a former...
Police arrest former Dorchester Dist. 2 student at football event
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Gippy Drive, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson...
2 juveniles hurt in Berkeley Co. shooting, 1 man in custody

Latest News

The National Hurricane Center say the season’s sixth tropical depression has formed in the...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression 6, 4 other storms being tracked in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Storm 6 and four other disturbances.
VIDEO: The Tropics are getting busier ahead of hurricane season's peak
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warming up this weekend with a few storms!