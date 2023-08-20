Hit or miss storms possible to wrap up the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another day of plenty of heat, plenty of humidity and scattered showers and storms. Isolated rain is possible near the coast this morning and will slowly shift farther inland as we head into the afternoon. Some of you will stay dry while some of you will deal with heavy rain and lightning. Scattered slow moving downpours will be possible through early this evening before the rain fades away. Outside of the rain areas today, expect a partly cloudy and hot day with highs near 90 degrees.

Fewer storms are expected as we head into the brand new work and school week. As many kids go back into the classroom this week, thankfully we won’t see much in the way of rainfall. Isolated storms will be possible each day with highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS: Plenty to watch this week but nothing of concern right now. Tropical Depression Six is expected to fall apart over the next 24 hours. Elsewhere, four other systems to watch in the Atlantic Basin but none that pose a threat to us at this time.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 89.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

