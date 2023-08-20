Mace to hold veterans town hall on Yorktown Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace host a discussion on healthcare challenges for veterans.

Mace will host a town hall on the U.S.S. Yorktown’s Hangar 3 Monday night to discuss what she calls the challenges facing America’s veterans, with a focus on access to timely and quality healthcare.

Frank Bullock, the strategic director of the group Concerned Veterans for America, is also set to attend.

Attendees will be able to ask questions about America’s approach to veterans’ healthcare and America’s approach to foreign policy. They will also discuss solutions to reform the Veterans Administration’s healthcare system.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

