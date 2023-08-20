SC Lottery
Police investigating North Charleston shooting that left 1 injured

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured...
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday afternoon.(live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Harmony Hill Road just before 12:30 p.m., police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs said.

Officers found a male victim at a pharmacy on Dorchester Road and Highway 165 and was taken to the hospital for treatment, Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

