Police presence reported at North Charleston pharmacy

North Charleston Police responded to the CVS store off Dorchester Road Sunday afternoon.
North Charleston Police responded to the CVS store off Dorchester Road Sunday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence Sunday afternoon in North Charleston.

North Charleston Police and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the CVS store off Dorchester Road before 2 p.m.

Dorchester County deputies referred questions to North Charleston Police. North Charleston Police said they were working to release information about the reason for the response.

There has been no word on whether anyone was injured or whether anyone is in custody.

