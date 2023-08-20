SC Lottery
SCDNR searching for missing boater in Georgetown County, driver charged

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said crews are searching for a missing boater on the Black River in Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Emergency Manamagent said dive crews from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were looking for the boater Sunday.

The SCDNR alter said a boat carrying five people swerved to miss a dock at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, causing one person to go overboard. The search then began with Georgetown County Fire & EMS, Midway Fire Rescue, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and divers from Horry County Fire Rescue assisting.

Kevon Jharique Dorsey
Kevon Jharique Dorsey(Georgetown County Detention Center)

The boat’s driver, 21-year-old Kevon Dorsey, was later charged with boating under the influence. Online records show Dorsey is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Sunday afternoon.

The county’s parks and recreation department also said Brown’s Ferry Landing is closed until further notice as the search continues.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

SCDNR dive crews continue to search for a missing boater on the Black River. The Browns Ferry Landing has been closed in support of this operation and boaters are asked to use caution in the area.

Posted by Georgetown County Emergency Management on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Crews with Georgetown County Fire & EMS and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office are currently being assisted by...

Posted by Georgetown County Emergency Management on Saturday, August 19, 2023

