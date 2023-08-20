SCDNR searching for missing boater in Georgetown County, driver charged
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said crews are searching for a missing boater on the Black River in Georgetown County.
Georgetown County Emergency Manamagent said dive crews from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were looking for the boater Sunday.
The SCDNR alter said a boat carrying five people swerved to miss a dock at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, causing one person to go overboard. The search then began with Georgetown County Fire & EMS, Midway Fire Rescue, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and divers from Horry County Fire Rescue assisting.
The boat’s driver, 21-year-old Kevon Dorsey, was later charged with boating under the influence. Online records show Dorsey is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Sunday afternoon.
The county’s parks and recreation department also said Brown’s Ferry Landing is closed until further notice as the search continues.
