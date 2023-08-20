Woodland High student starts nonprofit, inspires others to serve rural areas

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCSC) - A local nonprofit started by a young leader is working to inspire others to give back to their rural communities.

Woodland High School student Peter Smith III started the P. Saxmore Foundation after noticing challenges for the aging population in his community.

“As I went to senior citizens and the community,” Smith III said. “We started to see the conditions they faced. How challenging it was for them to have access to fresh food or transportation.”

The organization is an ode to the tight-knit Dorchester community who raised him and generations before.

“Dorchester is a small town, but we’re a small town with a big heart,” Smith said.

The nonprofit gives out free, fresh produce twice a week to help seniors live longer and healthier.

Organizers said the inspiration comes from experiences living in a rural area firsthand; The struggle to find accessible resources at a moment’s notice and the need to help the community thrive.

“We want everyone to be on a level of not feeling like they’re in poverty or have anything, but that somebody cares about them,” Peter’s mother, Evonne Smith said.

The nonprofit held its Back-to-School Bash this weekend.

“The only back-to-school event, we had to go to Charleston,” Peter’s father, Peter Smith Jr. said. “A lot of kids can’t make it out there.”

The event saw a turnout of nearly 300 and several vendors, all local-based and most of them around the same age as Peter.

“This farmers market was started by a teenager, and most of the vendors are teenagers,” Smith Jr. said.

Smith III called it a relief to see his friends, classmates and community rallying around him to support his vision.

“It does not matter where you came from, how you look. If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish it,” Smith III said.

The long-term goal for the foundation is to help reduce food insecurities, educate equality and honor the town where Smith grew up.

“When you get to the top, look back at your community. This community raised me, I tell you, it takes a village to raise a person, in my opinion. So just giving back to my community is my heart and soul,” Smith III said.

The organization says its next big goal is to build a community center in the area to provide resources for the entire town of Dorchester to enjoy.

They also plan to host another community giveaway in the Fall and Winter.

