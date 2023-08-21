SC Lottery
2 women arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school

Goose Creek Police investigated a burglary at the Naval Exchange during Hurricane Dorian.
Goose Creek Police investigated a burglary at the Naval Exchange during Hurricane Dorian.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say two people were arrested Monday morning after an argument led to a weapon being brandished outside a school.

Police Chief L.J. Roscoe said a mother from Goose Creek and a grandmother from Charleston were being transported to the Berkeley County jail. She did not immediately have the names of the two available and said charges were pending.

The incident happened outside Westview Schools, according to an email notification sent to Berkeley County parents.

“This morning during drop-off, you may have witnessed an altercation in the parking lot between two adults,” the message read. “District and school leaders are aware of the incident, and law enforcement is addressing the matter.”

Berkeley County School District officials said school operations were not affected and that students are safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

