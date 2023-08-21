3 injured in Beaufort County shooting early Sunday morning

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Beaufort County are investigating after three people were shot after an argument broke out during a private event.

Deputies responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday to Barrel Landing Road in Okatie for reported shots fired.

Deputies said two females and a male were shot. One victim was located at a nearby gas station, deputies said. Another was taken to a stand-alone emergency department and the third, an area hospital. All three were taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia for treatment, deputies said.

Deputies said the victims were at a large private event when an argument broke out inside a building and when the argument continued outside witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

As of Monday morning, one of the females had been treated and released from the hospital while the other two victims were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staff Sgt. Angstadt at 843-255-3435, the sheriff’s office at 843-524-2777 of Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

