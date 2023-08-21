SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan

Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for missing endangered twins police said were abducted in Livonia, part of metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the 14-day-old twin boys—Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges—may be with two unidentified women.

The babies were believed to be taken by two unidentified women.
The babies were believed to be taken by two unidentified women.(Michigan State Police)

The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows and a Michigan license plate number of EHD1130.

Montana and Matthew are described as Black and believed to be only wearing diapers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470 or 911.

The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger...
The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows.(Michigan State Police)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 6 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North,...
FIRST ALERT: Three named tropical storms litter the Atlantic
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
1 person found dead in North Charleston home fire
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured...
Police investigating North Charleston shooting that left 1 injured
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car...
Georgetown Co. deputies search for pair of 14-year-old escapees

Latest News

Deputies in Beaufort County are investigating after three people were shot after an argument...
3 injured in Beaufort County shooting early Sunday morning
Coroner Chase Ridgeway says the missing boater was found in the Black River, the same river...
Missing boater recovered from Black River, coroner confirms
Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against...
Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in U.S. Open
The new crosswalk connects Legend Oaks Plantation neighborhood to Beech Hill Elementary School...
New crosswalk helps students cross busy highway
Nick Reagan speaks with Beech Hill Elementary Principal Rene Harris as students return to class...
VIDEO: DD2 back to school