Alternate certification programs help Berkeley County fill teacher vacancies

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - With fewer college students wanting to become teachers and many educators leaving the profession, schools across the nation have been struggling to fill the teacher vacancies in their classrooms.

Berkeley County School District, along with many others in the state, has been utilizing teaching certification programs developed by the South Carolina Department of Education to help those without teaching degrees or certifications become authorized to do so.

An official with the district’s human resources department said that this school year they had 100 certified teacher vacancies and 50 special education vacancies, but those have since been filled with the help of 2 state programs.

The Carolina Collaborative for Alternative Preparation, or Carolina CAP, is a partnership among South Carolina school districts, the University of South Carolina, and the Center for Teaching Quality. Participants in Carolina CAP can get their full teaching licensure without having to complete a 4-year bachelor’s degree program.

Another option for people who want to become teachers is to enroll in PACE, or the Program of Alternative Certification of Educators. If you have a degree but don’t meet certification requirements, you can get a teaching job in South Carolina public schools in a PACE-approved subject area based on your degree’s concentration or your coursework. The Department of Education’s guidelines say that you must commit to 3 years in the content area and grade level for which you are admitted into PACE.

These options are what’s allowing BCSD to hire qualified people to fill teacher vacancies so that they can continue to provide an excellent education.

“It will not affect our curriculum; it will not affect the teaching of the standards,” Chief Human Resources Officer Aimee Fulmer said. “We ensure that in every classroom we are following the state standards, whether it’s a certified teacher, a Kelly Services sub, or if it’s someone in our Carolina CAP program or an alternative certification. So, it will not affect that at all. There are some locations where we’ve upped the class size just a little bit.”

Fulmer said the district has 24 teachers in the program right now and they are in the classroom teaching while they’re working on their certification.

