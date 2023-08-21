SC Lottery
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge

Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the candidates running to be the next mayor of Charleston has been charged with driving under the influence.

Debra Gammons, 63, was charged with DUI first offense, according to jail records.

She was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Her campaign website states she is “a passionate public speaker and a legal presenter with the Charleston School of Law” and is an advocate for equality and education. She has 20 years of experience as an attorney, the site states.

The Charleston School of Law’s website lists her as a distinguished visiting professor.

She was released on a personal recognizance bond of $992, jail records state.

Neither her campaign nor the Charleston School of Law have responded to a request for comment.

