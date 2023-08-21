SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston house fire

Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as an apartment home Sunday afternoon.(Claudette Gill)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the woman who died in a North Charleston house fire over the weekend.

Mary Johnson, 64, of North Charleston, died from injuries she received in a house fire on Sunday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The fire was reported at a multi-family townhome around 10:10 a.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.

After the fire was put out, firefighters searched the home and found Johnson who died from her injuries, Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said.

The North Charleston Police Department and North Charleston Fire Department are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 6 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North,...
FIRST ALERT: Three named tropical storms litter the Atlantic
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
1 person found dead in North Charleston home fire
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured...
Police investigating North Charleston shooting that left 1 injured
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car...
Georgetown Co. deputies search for pair of 14-year-old escapees

Latest News

Alonyna Green, 43, and Antonashia Gadsden, 24, are facing charges in connection with a weapons...
Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
Goose Creek Police say two people were arrested Monday morning on the first day of school after...
VIDEO: Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
Ja'vionne Smalls, 19, was charged with giving false information to the police, resisting...
Man facing multiple charges after incident at Dorchester Dist. 2 football event
A former Dorchester District Two student is facing charges after Summerville Police said he...
VIDEO: Man facing multiple charges after incident at Dorchester Dist. 2 football event