Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the woman who died in a North Charleston house fire over the weekend.

Mary Johnson, 64, of North Charleston, died from injuries she received in a house fire on Sunday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The fire was reported at a multi-family townhome around 10:10 a.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.

After the fire was put out, firefighters searched the home and found Johnson who died from her injuries, Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said.

The North Charleston Police Department and North Charleston Fire Department are investigating.

