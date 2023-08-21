SC Lottery
Dorchester Dist. 4 students head back to class anticipating new programs

Dorchester School District Four is excited about expansion with a new middle school in the works and extracurricular programs for students.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The new middle school is expected to be ready by December in the meantime student have a lot to look forward to with the expansion of sports and academic programs.

Back in June, the district received a $30 million operating budget.

That money was used to provide a 1% Raise and bonuses for staff.

DD4 superintendent Jeff Beckwith says the funding will also go towards sports at the elementary level and other programs.

“We’ll have a soccer program and a basketball program between our three elementary schools and that will hopefully feed right into our middle schools over the year we’re currently looking on how to incorporate athletics and extracurriculars for our sixth graders,” Beckwith said.

Raises and programs are not the only new additions

Last year the district added metal detectors for safety and now a badge entry system for employees.

Beckwith is also excited to start live streaming meetings so the district can expand its reach.

“To make sure we hit everybody in our community who can’t possibly get to the meeting that night and ah but still interested in what’s going on just give them an opportunity,” Beckwith said.

Beckwith says students can also expect a robotics program.

