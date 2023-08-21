SC Lottery
Early voting in special primary for Senate district 42 begins Monday

Voters have their first chance to have their voices heard on Monday for the state senate seat for District 42.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Eligible registered voters can vote in a special primary election to decide who moves on to the November special election.

The seat was vacated after Marlon Kimpson left to take a position in the Biden Administration.

Voters in Charleston County can take advantage of early voting at the Board of Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters located at 4340 Corporate Road in North Charleston.

Voting will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 1. Primary election day is Tuesday, Sept. 5.

