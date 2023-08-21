FIRST ALERT: Harold forms, takes aim at south Texas coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Harold set a course for the south Texas coast Tuesday morning bringing a threat of heavy rain and strong wind to the area.

The impending storm triggered tropical storm watches and warnings along the Texas coastline with rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches expected through early Wednesday.

At 5 a.m., Harold was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 95.1 West moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph.

Tropical Storm Harold is expected to move inland over Texas by midday Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds from the storm are near 45 mph and some strengthening is possible before reaching the Texas coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward 115 miles. The estimated central pressure is 1004 mb or 29.65 inches.

Gert could become post-tropical at any time

Tropical Depression Gert is barely clinging to life as a cyclone and could become post-tropical at any time.

At 5 a.m., Gert was located near latitude 17.2 North, longitude 58.8 West and moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. Forecasters expect Gert or its remnants to move west-northwestward to northwestward on Tuesday.

Gert has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters say Gert could dissipate at any time.

Franklin still drifting slowly with no change in intensity

Tropical Storm Franklin formed late Sunday afternoon becoming the sixth named storm of this year’s hurricane season.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 70.3 West and is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph. Forecasters expect the storm to turn northward on Tuesday and continue that track on Wednesday.

TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN: Franklin is moving slowly north in the Caribbean w/ winds of 50 mph. Franklin will pass over the Dominican Republic w/ very heavy rain and gusty winds tomorrow and strengthen as it moves N/NE into Atlantic. Swell/rip currents possible here this weekend. pic.twitter.com/L83AlkZDcp — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) August 22, 2023

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin should reach the southern coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday and move off the northern coast by Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches, will be possible across portions of Hispaniola.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches Hispaniola. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The minimum central pressure measured by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft is 1002 mb or 29.59 inches.

Remnants of Emily could redevelop late in the week

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily were located over the central tropical Atlantic with limited shower activities.

Forecasters give the storm a low chance of redevelopment as it travels over the subtropical central Atlantic.

Tropical wave in eastern Atlantic could form into depression by late-week

An area of disorganized storms and showers a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands could develop into a tropical depression later this week.

Forecasters give the storms around a 30% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

