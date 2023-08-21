FIRST ALERT: Three named tropical storms litter the Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Atlantic hurricane season is continuing to heat up with another named storm joining the mix.

Tropical Storm Gert joined Emily and Franklin in the Atlantic, but it isn’t expected to last very long.

Gert quickly unraveling

Tropical Depression 6 became Tropical Storm Gert overnight but forecasters are expecting it to be short-lived.

At 5 a.m., Gert was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 56.4 West and moving toward the west near 9 mph. Forecasters expect a gradual turn to the west-northwest Monday night.

Gert has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters expect Gert to become a remnant low on Monday and dissipate on Tuesday.

Franklin forms in Caribbean Sea, likely to produce heavy rains over Hispaniola and Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Franklin formed late Sunday afternoon becoming the sixth named storm of this year’s hurricane season.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 69.2 West and is moving toward the west near 12 mph. A west-northwestward track is expected to continue for the next day or so followed by a sharp turn to the north.

Franklin is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across Puerto Rico through the middle of the week.

On the forecast track, Franklin should approach the coast of Hispaniola late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches, will be possible across portions of Hispaniola.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during before Franklin reaches Hispaniola. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. The minimum central pressure measured by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft is 999 mb or 29.50 inches.

Emily expected to become post-tropical cyclone

As of 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Emily was located near latitude 19.5 North, longitude 38.8 West. Emily is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. (Live 5)

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the new tropical storm is expected to be short-lived.

As of 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Emily was located near latitude 20.7 North, longitude 41.1 West. Emily is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph.

This motion is expected to continue for the next several days with a turn to the north by the middle of the week. Satellite wind data indicates that maximum sustained winds decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Further weakening is forecast, and Emily could become a post-tropical cyclone by Monday evening, forecasters said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb or 29.65 inches.

Tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico heads for Texas

An area of disturbed weather located in the far eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to lead to the formation of a broad area of low pressure early this week.

Forecasters say conditions favor the development of this system as it continues moving west across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico at 15 to 20 mph.

A tropical depression is expected to form by Tuesday, but how much it develops beyond that, if at all, depends on the speed at which it travels toward the western Gulf of Mexico coastline.

One additional system eyed off African coast

The fifth and newest area to watch on the Atlantic tropical map is a tropical wave creating a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, creating another tropical depression later in the week.

But this storm is too far off to be a concern at this point, Sovine said.

Southern California braces for more floods as tropical storm soaks region

Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts Sunday evening, prompting rescues from swollen rivers and forcing some of the nation’s largest school districts to cancel Monday classes. Millions braced for more flooding and mudslides, even as the storm began to weaken.

At 5 a.m., now Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary was located near latitude 38.3 North, longitude 117.9 West.

Hilary is moving quickly toward the north near 29 mph and is expected to move quickly across Nevada on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Hilary is expected to dissipate later on Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb or 29.65 inches.

The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary dropped more than half an average year’s worth of rain on some mountain and desert areas, including the desert resort city of Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

The storm walloped California after making landfall in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles (250 kilometers) south of Ensenada. It then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana, threatening the improvised homes that cling to hillsides just south of the U.S. border.

