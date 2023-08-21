Former Berkeley Co. elementary school teacher charged in hit-and-run crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle.

Morgan Hannah Broom, 24, is charged with hit-and-run with death or injury, jail records state.

Police were called to the hit-and-run crash on Meeting Street and Sheppard Street on May 7. An incident report states that a bicyclist was hit by a car from behind and the driver left the scene. The person on the bike was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury and possible broken ribs.

Broom was a teacher at Hanahan Elementary School, according to the incident report. The Berkeley County School District confirmed she is no longer employed as a teacher.

Broom was arrested and booked Saturday and has since posted bail.

