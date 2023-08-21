SC Lottery
Grant will help fund high-speed internet in Orangeburg County

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A $12 million federal grant is being used to improve broadband internet to thousands in Orangeburg County.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced nearly $700 million in grants and loans Monday to connect thousands of rural residents, farmers and business owners in 22 states. The grants are funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Keeping the people of rural America connected with reliable, high-speed internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country and creates good-paying jobs along the way,” Vilsack said. “Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are connecting rural communities to a global marketplace. These investments will support economic growth and prosperity for generations to come.”

The $12 million grant to Orangeburg County will help 4,155 people, 172 businesses, 72 farms and 13 educational facilities in the county, a release from the USDA states.

The county will make the service affordable by participating in the Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

