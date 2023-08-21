SC Lottery
Kids return to school, heat continues on!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot and humid start to the new work and school week across the Lowcountry! We expect a sunny morning to heat the temps up quickly with most areas climbing into the 90s by early this afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible today as highs climb toward the mid 90s inland. Even hotter conditions are expected Tuesday when highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s inland with low 90s at the beaches. A weak cold front will slide through Tuesday night helping to reduce the temperatures midweek. Highs will drop to near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday before climbing back toward the mid 90s by Friday. The rain chances will stay very low through the work week but may increase a bit by the weekend.

TROPICS: The tropics have certainly heated up over the last 7 days! We currently have 3 named tropical storms(Emily, Gert and Franklin) and two other areas that may become named storms in the next several days or less. Despite the tropics becoming very active, there are currently no storms that pose a threat to the coast of South Carolina.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 97.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

