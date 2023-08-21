Man accidentally shoots himself in thigh outside retail store
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man performing maintenance on his pistol accidentally shot himself while performing maintenance on the weapon outside of a Family Dollar in Colleton County, authorities said.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the Family Dollar on Robinson Boulevard in Walterboro around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Firefighters found a 27-year-old man who had accidentally shot himself in the thigh while working on his pistol.
Firefighters described the injury as serious with suspected complications including a fracture to his femur.
The man was taken to a Charleston-area trauma center.
Walterboro Police are investigating.
