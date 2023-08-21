SC Lottery
Man accidentally shoots himself in thigh outside retail store

Authorities responded to the Family Dollar on Robinson Boulevard in Walterboro Saturday after...
Authorities responded to the Family Dollar on Robinson Boulevard in Walterboro Saturday after they say a man accidentally shot himself in the thigh in the parking lot.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man performing maintenance on his pistol accidentally shot himself while performing maintenance on the weapon outside of a Family Dollar in Colleton County, authorities said.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the Family Dollar on Robinson Boulevard in Walterboro around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found a 27-year-old man who had accidentally shot himself in the thigh while working on his pistol.

Firefighters described the injury as serious with suspected complications including a fracture to his femur.

The man was taken to a Charleston-area trauma center.

Walterboro Police are investigating.

