Man accidentally shoots himself in thigh outside retail store

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man performing maintenance on his pistol accidentally shot himself while performing maintenance on the weapon outside of a Family Dollar in Colleton County, authorities said.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the Family Dollar on Robinson Boulevard in Walterboro around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found a 27-year-old man who had accidentally shot himself in the thigh while working on his pistol.

Firefighters described the injury as serious with suspected complications including a fracture to his femur.

The man was taken to a Charleston-area trauma center.

Walterboro Police are investigating.

