Man charged in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting that injured two children

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released new details on the arrest of a man in connection with a Friday shooting that hurt two children near Summerville.

Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner is charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

Deputies responded to the reported shooting on Gippy Drive Friday where a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were injured. EMS took both victims to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Deputies say a caller gave 911 operators a description of the vehicle involved, which deputies said they found on Myers Road. When they attempted to stop that vehicle, a chase began. The chase ended in North Charleston near James Bell Drive and Rivers Avenue, Drayton said.

Williams was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center Friday night.

The investigation is continuing, Drayton said.

