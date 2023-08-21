SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting that injured two children

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s says one person is in custody after a shooting in Summerville Friday evening.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released new details on the arrest of a man in connection with a Friday shooting that hurt two children near Summerville.

Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner is charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner, is charged with four counts of attempted Murder...
Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner, is charged with four counts of attempted Murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, deputies say.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies responded to the reported shooting on Gippy Drive Friday where a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were injured. EMS took both victims to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Deputies say a caller gave 911 operators a description of the vehicle involved, which deputies said they found on Myers Road. When they attempted to stop that vehicle, a chase began. The chase ended in North Charleston near James Bell Drive and Rivers Avenue, Drayton said.

Williams was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center Friday night.

The investigation is continuing, Drayton said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 6 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North,...
FIRST ALERT: Three named tropical storms litter the Atlantic
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
1 person found dead in North Charleston home fire
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured...
Police investigating North Charleston shooting that left 1 injured
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car...
Georgetown Co. deputies search for pair of 14-year-old escapees

Latest News

Ja'vionne Smalls, 19, was charged with giving false information to the police, resisting...
Man facing multiple charges after incident at Dorchester Dist. 2 football event
Goose Creek Police investigated a burglary at the Naval Exchange during Hurricane Dorian.
2 women arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
The new crosswalk connects Legend Oaks Plantation neighborhood to Beech Hill Elementary School...
New crosswalk helps students cross busy highway
Nick Reagan speaks with Beech Hill Elementary Principal Rene Harris as students return to class...
VIDEO: DD2 back to school