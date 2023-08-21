SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man facing multiple charges after incident at Dorchester Dist. 2 football event

Ja'vionne Smalls, 19, was charged with giving false information to the police, resisting...
Ja'vionne Smalls, 19, was charged with giving false information to the police, resisting arrest, carrying weapons on school property and unlawful carrying of a weapon(Dorchester County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Dorchester District Two student is facing charges after Summerville Police said he brought a weapon to the district’s Football Showdown Friday night.

Ja’vionne Smalls, 19, was charged with giving false information to the police, resisting arrest, carrying weapons on school property and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Officers said they noticed a vape cloud over a group of people at John McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium around 10 p.m. Friday.

When Smalls was approached he fled on foot and ran into another police officer, a report states.

During a search, a handgun with an extended clip was located in Smalls’s shorts pocket, officers said.

Police say Smalls gave them a fake name and did not have an ID when he was questioned. His identity was later confirmed by contacting someone on his phone and looking up his driver’s license.

READ: Police arrest former Dorchester Dist. 2 student at football event

A message from the district Friday night described the incident as “a small, contained incident” at the stadium.

The district’s security helped in the arrest.

Smalls was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 6 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North,...
FIRST ALERT: Three named tropical storms litter the Atlantic
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
1 person found dead in North Charleston home fire
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured...
Police investigating North Charleston shooting that left 1 injured
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car...
Georgetown Co. deputies search for pair of 14-year-old escapees

Latest News

Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner, is charged with four counts of attempted Murder...
Man charged in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting that injured two children
Goose Creek Police investigated a burglary at the Naval Exchange during Hurricane Dorian.
2 women arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
The new crosswalk connects Legend Oaks Plantation neighborhood to Beech Hill Elementary School...
New crosswalk helps students cross busy highway
Nick Reagan speaks with Beech Hill Elementary Principal Rene Harris as students return to class...
VIDEO: DD2 back to school