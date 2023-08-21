Man facing multiple charges after incident at Dorchester Dist. 2 football event

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Dorchester District Two student is facing charges after Summerville Police said he brought a weapon to the district’s Football Showdown Friday night.

Ja’vionne Smalls, 19, was charged with giving false information to the police, resisting arrest, carrying weapons on school property and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Officers said they noticed a vape cloud over a group of people at John McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium around 10 p.m. Friday.

When Smalls was approached he fled on foot and ran into another police officer, a report states.

During a search, a handgun with an extended clip was located in Smalls’s shorts pocket, officers said.

Police say Smalls gave them a fake name and did not have an ID when he was questioned. His identity was later confirmed by contacting someone on his phone and looking up his driver’s license.

READ: Police arrest former Dorchester Dist. 2 student at football event

A message from the district Friday night described the incident as “a small, contained incident” at the stadium.

The district’s security helped in the arrest.

Smalls was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.