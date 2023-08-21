Man, juvenile charged with robbing Mt. Pleasant businesses

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department have made arrests in connection to a string of armed robberies.

Andre Jamal Myers, 20, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records state. A juvenile male is also facing the same charges, Sgt. Ashley Croy said.

Investigators determined the pair robbed a gas station near the intersection of Highway 41 and Bessemer Road just before midnight on Aug. 10, an incident report states.

An employee told officers that two men entered the store and began taking money from the cash register. One of the suspects held a gun to the victim’s back and demanded him to open the safe, the report states.

Police say the suspects took less than $100 in cash.

Officers were called to Five Guys for a report of a robbery on Aug. 14. An incident report states two men wearing ski masks entered the restaurant with weapons. They took money from the cash register and the tip jar before fleeing the scene.

Police say Myers and the juvenile were arrested without incident on Friday.

Myers was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

