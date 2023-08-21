SC Lottery
Missing boater recovered from Black River, coroner confirms

Coroner Chase Ridgeway says the missing boater was found in the Black River, the same river...
Coroner Chase Ridgeway says the missing boater was found in the Black River, the same river crews spent the weekend searching.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County coroner says the body of a missing boater was recovered by the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway says the missing boater was found in the Black River; the same river crews spent the weekend searching.

As of writing, Ridgeway has not yet identified the victim. The victim’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at MUSC.

SCDNR said a boat carrying five people swerved to miss a dock around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, causing one person to go overboard.

The boat’s driver, 21-year-old Kevon Dorsey, is charged with boating under the influence.

Kevon Jharique Dorsey
Kevon Jharique Dorsey(Georgetown County Detention Center)

Dorsey was booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center but has since been released, jail records show.

SCDNR says the investigation is ongoing.

