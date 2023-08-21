SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school

Goose Creek Police say two people were arrested Monday morning on the first day of school in Berkeley County after an argument led to a gun being brandished.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say two people were arrested Monday morning on the first day of school in Berkeley County after an argument led to a weapon being brandished outside a school.

Alonyna Green, 43, and Antonashia Gadsden, 24, are facing charges in connection with the incident, Capt. James Emerson said. Gadsden faces pending charges of unlawfully carry, carrying a weapon on school grounds, drawing a weapon in affray, and disturbing schools; Green faces pending charges of public disorderly conduct, carrying weapons on school grounds and unlawful carry, he said.

Emerson said the incident involved two vehicles and a total of three people. It happened at 7:59 a.m. outside Westview Primary School on Westview Boulevard.

Police said the Green and Gadsden were the aggressors and were both in the same vehicle.

“Gadsden exited the passenger side of the vehicle and confronted another female driver,” he said. “Green then exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and approached alongside Gadsden. At this point, Gadsden brandished a pistol at the victim of the other vehicle.”

The victim described the pistol as a purple handgun and Emerson said during a search of the suspects’ vehicle, a purple Ruger was found, which Gadsden admitted belonged to her. Police say a second pistol was in a purse Green admitted belonged to her.

Police Chief L.J. Roscoe said the women are a mother who lives in Goose Creek and a grandmother from Charleston.

“This morning during drop-off, you may have witnessed an altercation in the parking lot between two adults,” the Berkeley County School District said in a message sent to parents Monday morning. “District and school leaders are aware of the incident, and law enforcement is addressing the matter.”

Berkeley County School District officials said school operations were not affected and that students are safe.

The two women were booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending warrants. Booking photos were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 6 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North,...
FIRST ALERT: Three named tropical storms litter the Atlantic
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
1 person found dead in North Charleston home fire
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured...
Police investigating North Charleston shooting that left 1 injured
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car...
Georgetown Co. deputies search for pair of 14-year-old escapees

Latest News

Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner, is charged with four counts of attempted Murder...
Man charged in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting that injured two children
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released details on the arrest of a man in connection...
VIDEO: Man charged in Berkeley County drive-by shooting that hurt 2 children
The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a Monday morning collision.
Motorcyclist killed in morning North Charleston collision
Goose Creek Police say two people were arrested Monday morning on the first day of school in...
VIDEO: 2 women arrested after weapon incident outside Goose Creek school