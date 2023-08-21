Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say two people were arrested Monday morning on the first day of school in Berkeley County after an argument led to a weapon being brandished outside a school.

Alonyna Green, 43, and Antonashia Gadsden, 24, are facing charges in connection with the incident, Capt. James Emerson said. Gadsden faces pending charges of unlawfully carry, carrying a weapon on school grounds, drawing a weapon in affray, and disturbing schools; Green faces pending charges of public disorderly conduct, carrying weapons on school grounds and unlawful carry, he said.

Emerson said the incident involved two vehicles and a total of three people. It happened at 7:59 a.m. outside Westview Primary School on Westview Boulevard.

Police said the Green and Gadsden were the aggressors and were both in the same vehicle.

“Gadsden exited the passenger side of the vehicle and confronted another female driver,” he said. “Green then exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and approached alongside Gadsden. At this point, Gadsden brandished a pistol at the victim of the other vehicle.”

The victim described the pistol as a purple handgun and Emerson said during a search of the suspects’ vehicle, a purple Ruger was found, which Gadsden admitted belonged to her. Police say a second pistol was in a purse Green admitted belonged to her.

Police Chief L.J. Roscoe said the women are a mother who lives in Goose Creek and a grandmother from Charleston.

“This morning during drop-off, you may have witnessed an altercation in the parking lot between two adults,” the Berkeley County School District said in a message sent to parents Monday morning. “District and school leaders are aware of the incident, and law enforcement is addressing the matter.”

Berkeley County School District officials said school operations were not affected and that students are safe.

The two women were booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending warrants. Booking photos were not immediately available.

