Motorcyclist killed in morning North Charleston collision

The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a Monday morning collision.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a Monday morning collision.

Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 78 and Old University Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. for a collision between and motorcycle and an SUV.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The North Charleston Police Traffic Division and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

