Motorcyclist killed in morning North Charleston collision

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a Monday morning collision.

Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 78 and Old University Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. for a collision between and motorcycle and an SUV.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The North Charleston Police Traffic Division and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.