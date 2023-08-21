New app, new routes among changes for Dorchester Dist. 2 buses

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents in Dorchester District Two can download a new application on their phones and learn more about bus routes and bus stop changes.

Parents can also track their child’s bus through the Traversa Ride 360 application.

Along with buses, the district does have plans to make sure areas near schools are safer for students by adding crossing guards, police, sidewalks and crosswalks. With bus route changes, some bus drivers will have to run two different routes on the same day.

Dorchester District Two school board member Justin Farnsworth says the reason for the bus route shortages is due to a number of reasons. One of them is because they’ve seen explosive growth in the Summerville and Dorchester communities and it does put some resource restraints on the district, specifically with transportation.

“At the end of the day it comes down to efficiency,” Farnsworth says. “We have to maximize resources in the district and so we did. We had to adjust some routes for sure, but we also did that, keeping in mind, to not burden parents as much as we can.”

Farnsworth says a nationwide shortage of bus drivers continues to be an issue. In general, he wants commuters to be on the lookout as there will be plenty of buses on the road.

“I want folks to please be aware of those buses, make sure you’re stopping, make sure you know the laws in South Carolina when it comes to the buses and kids in the area,” Farnsworth says.

The district will also adjust bell times. Elementary school dismissal will move up 10 minutes to 2:05 p.m., middle school start times have been pushed back 25 minutes to 8:30 a.m. and high school start times have been pushed back 30 minutes to 9:30 a.m.

Parents are encouraged to bring concerns or questions directly to the district through the Dorchester District Two transportation website. You can see if your child’s bus route has been changed by going to the district transportation web page as well as getting the Traversa app. There is a direct link to that app on the district’s website.

