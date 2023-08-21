SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New crosswalk helps students cross busy highway

A new crosswalk in Dorchester School District 2 is helping students get across a busy highway.
By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new crosswalk in Dorchester School District 2 is helping students get across a busy highway.

“It’s great. It is a step toward making it safer for the kids. I think it will help with the traffic in the morning,” parent Erika Bialek said.

Bialek lives in the Legend Oaks Plantation neighborhood directly across from Beech Hill Elementary School and East Edisto Middle School. Dividing the schools from the neighborhood is Highway 61. It’s a dangerous road with a speed limit of 45 mph, very small shoulders, and a sidewalk on just one side of the road. Bialek says the crosswalk is overdue.

“If you’re trying to go down Beech Hill Road any time after 6:45 in the morning there’s a lot of traffic getting in and out of school,” Bialek said. “There’s no safe way for our kids to walk to school.”

The new crosswalk replaces two smaller, less visible crosswalks on that road and consolidates them into one. The $50,000 dollar project has a built-up median, reflective poles and bright new paint to make the area much more visible.

The original plan was to have flashing lights at that crosswalk as well, but they were not installed in time for the new school year. The principal at Beech Hill, Rene Harris, says she expects they will get installed.

“We are also changing a little bit of our route so we can have more cars off Highway 61 and more of them on campus as we start arrival and dismissal,” Harris said. “We are excited about those safety precautions.”

Nick Reagan speaks with Beech Hill Elementary Principal Rene Harris as students return to class on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 6 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North,...
FIRST ALERT: Three named tropical storms litter the Atlantic
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
1 person found dead in North Charleston home fire
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured...
Police investigating North Charleston shooting that left 1 injured
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car...
Georgetown Co. deputies search for pair of 14-year-old escapees

Latest News

Nick Reagan speaks with Beech Hill Elementary Principal Rene Harris as students return to class...
VIDEO: DD2 back to school
Goose Creek Police investigated a burglary at the Naval Exchange during Hurricane Dorian.
2 women arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
A new crosswalk in Dorchester School District 2 is helping students get across a busy highway.
VIDEO: New crosswalk helps students cross busy highway
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary.
Early voting in special primary for Senate district 42 begins Monday