New crosswalk helps students cross busy highway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new crosswalk in Dorchester School District 2 is helping students get across a busy highway.

“It’s great. It is a step toward making it safer for the kids. I think it will help with the traffic in the morning,” parent Erika Bialek said.

Bialek lives in the Legend Oaks Plantation neighborhood directly across from Beech Hill Elementary School and East Edisto Middle School. Dividing the schools from the neighborhood is Highway 61. It’s a dangerous road with a speed limit of 45 mph, very small shoulders, and a sidewalk on just one side of the road. Bialek says the crosswalk is overdue.

“If you’re trying to go down Beech Hill Road any time after 6:45 in the morning there’s a lot of traffic getting in and out of school,” Bialek said. “There’s no safe way for our kids to walk to school.”

The new crosswalk replaces two smaller, less visible crosswalks on that road and consolidates them into one. The $50,000 dollar project has a built-up median, reflective poles and bright new paint to make the area much more visible.

The original plan was to have flashing lights at that crosswalk as well, but they were not installed in time for the new school year. The principal at Beech Hill, Rene Harris, says she expects they will get installed.

“We are also changing a little bit of our route so we can have more cars off Highway 61 and more of them on campus as we start arrival and dismissal,” Harris said. “We are excited about those safety precautions.”

