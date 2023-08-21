Palmetto Artisans program offers mentorship, business skills to young adults

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the past two years, the City of Charleston has partnered with a community organization to run a mentorship program centered around the Palmetto Rose at the Charleston City Market.

The Palmetto Artisans program runs year-round, but they sell the roses during the summer. Officials said that summer program has just wrapped up as school is about to start.

Leaders said the program is designed to help children and teenagers from ages 9 to 17 get into the workforce and become positive community members. In total, they have 25 children and teenagers who they are currently mentoring to become entrepreneurs.

Those who wish to be in the program must fill out an application and be in good academic standing with their schools.

Some are helped in a school-type setting, while others help make the roses because they’re not qualified to sell roses at the market.

Those who are part of the program can be found with a uniform that says “artisan” as well as a city of Charleston badge.

Jacob Brown has been with the program for a year and just launched his own business.

“In the process of opening the business, I’ve learned how to market myself, create media and just be a good businessman overall, but most of all be honest with customers,” Brown said.

There are people who sell the roses outside of the program, which is against city law. Leaders said they reach out to them to show there’s a better way to sell these roses.

Meanwhile, Charleston Police are looking for someone who, they say, was involved in the assault of an Ohio family at the market on Aug. 10.

Police said the person may not have been authorized to sell the Palmetto Roses.

The victims said they were catcalled when they refused to buy a rose, which then escalated into violence along South Market Street.

Investigators said they’re still working to find out the person’s identity. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

