SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Palmetto Artisans program offers mentorship, business skills to young adults

The Palmetto Artisans program runs year-round, but they sell the roses during the summer.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the past two years, the City of Charleston has partnered with a community organization to run a mentorship program centered around the Palmetto Rose at the Charleston City Market.

The Palmetto Artisans program runs year-round, but they sell the roses during the summer. Officials said that summer program has just wrapped up as school is about to start.

Leaders said the program is designed to help children and teenagers from ages 9 to 17 get into the workforce and become positive community members. In total, they have 25 children and teenagers who they are currently mentoring to become entrepreneurs.

Those who wish to be in the program must fill out an application and be in good academic standing with their schools.

Some are helped in a school-type setting, while others help make the roses because they’re not qualified to sell roses at the market.

Those who are part of the program can be found with a uniform that says “artisan” as well as a city of Charleston badge.

Jacob Brown has been with the program for a year and just launched his own business.

“In the process of opening the business, I’ve learned how to market myself, create media and just be a good businessman overall, but most of all be honest with customers,” Brown said.

There are people who sell the roses outside of the program, which is against city law. Leaders said they reach out to them to show there’s a better way to sell these roses.

Meanwhile, Charleston Police are looking for someone who, they say, was involved in the assault of an Ohio family at the market on Aug. 10.

Police said the person may not have been authorized to sell the Palmetto Roses.

The victims said they were catcalled when they refused to buy a rose, which then escalated into violence along South Market Street.

Investigators said they’re still working to find out the person’s identity. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 6 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North,...
FIRST ALERT: Three named tropical storms litter the Atlantic
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
1 person found dead in North Charleston home fire
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured...
Police investigating North Charleston shooting that left 1 injured
Alonyna Green, 43, and Antonashia Gadsden, 24, are facing charges in connection with a weapons...
Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach

Latest News

Ring security footage and cameras from a nearby business captured at least three peopleinvolved...
After break-ins and forged check, what’s next for Charleston food truck business
Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner, is charged with four counts of attempted Murder...
Man charged in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting that injured two children
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released new details on the arrest of a man in...
VIDEO: Man charged in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting that injured two children
Two food trucks, two nights of break-ins and one forged check has all added up to a massive...
VIDEO: After break-ins and forged check, what’s next for Charleston food truck business