SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC Red Cross chapter seeks donations for West Coast, Maui disaster relief

SC's American Red Cross chapter plans to send 11 volunteers to help with recovery for people in the wake of Tropical Storm Hillary and wildfires in Hawaii.
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s American Red Cross chapter plans to send 11 volunteers to help with recovery for people in the wake of Tropical Storm Hillary and wildfires in Hawaii.

“We have got such an amazing, willing group of volunteers here from South Carolina,” American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Saskia Lindsay-Smith said. “They will drop everything they are doing and deploy that day.”

Thousands have already been affected by Tropical Storm Hillary. Some have been forced out of their homes while others sit without power or necessary supplies.

Teams are working to open emergency shelters, conduct evacuations and searches, and treat those in the area.

“As you can imagine, people have gone through the worst experiences in their life,” Lindsay-Smith said. “So even having somebody there to provide them comfort is such an important thing.”

The American Red Cross says they do not have an estimate yet for how much disaster relief should be expected or how it will be done.

The region has also sent a handful of volunteers to help those impacted by wildfires in Maui.

“There has been so much devastation,” Regional Communications Director and Disaster Volunteer Mandy McMahon said. “It is heartbreaking to see the scarred landscape. In some areas, the homes are diminished to just dust.”

The death toll recently hit 114 and thousands still stand unaccounted for.

“Many people have not yet located their loved ones, and we still know there may be several who cannot be recovered,” McMahon said. “It has been a very emotional disaster response, with a mass fatality.”

Since disaster relief efforts started, state chapter representatives say they have seen an outpouring of support. But they still need more help.

Teams are asking for donations of any kind.

“In the summer months, we do typically see a decline in donations, and that has been very true this summer,” Lindsay-Smith said.

While they haven’t experienced an official shortage since January of 2021, Lindsay-Smith says they fight the possibility of one starting every day.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing disasters happening more frequently, and a lot of that is due to the climate crisis,” Lindsay-Smith said. “We are having to respond to a much higher volume of disasters, and a lot of them are a lot worse than they were a hundred years ago.”

If you are interested in helping, the American Red Cross encourages you to put your heart out there, no matter how big or small the gesture.

“The American Red Cross is an organization that wants you to put compassion into action,” McMahon said. “If you have a heart to give back, we ask that you step forward.”

For more information on how you can help disaster relief efforts, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 6 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North,...
FIRST ALERT: Three named tropical storms litter the Atlantic
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
1 person found dead in North Charleston home fire
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured...
Police investigating North Charleston shooting that left 1 injured
Alonyna Green, 43, and Antonashia Gadsden, 24, are facing charges in connection with a weapons...
Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach

Latest News

Alonyna Green, 43, and Antonashia Gadsden, 24, are facing charges in connection with a weapons...
Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
Leaders said the Palmetto Artisans program, which includes the selling of Palmetto Roses like...
Palmetto Artisans program offers mentorship, business skills to young adults
Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Morgan Hannah Broom, 24, is charged with hit-and-run with death or injury, jail records state.
Former Berkeley Co. elementary school teacher charged in hit-and-run crash