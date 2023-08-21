SC Lottery
Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School

Police in Georgetown say a 16-year-old student is facing charges after a fight at the high school Monday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Georgetown say a 16-year-old student is facing charges after a fight at the high school Monday.

Officials say the fight broke out in the cafeteria during lunch at Georgetown High School around 11:45 a.m. The teen picked up a chair and threw it at a group of students.

A school resource officer was on scene and called for backup. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department helped contain the situation.

The student is charged with second-degree assault and battery.

The incident is still under investigation by the school district and the Georgetown Police Department.

