Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Georgetown say a 16-year-old student is facing charges after a fight at the high school Monday.

Officials say the fight broke out in the cafeteria during lunch at Georgetown High School around 11:45 a.m. The teen picked up a chair and threw it at a group of students.

A school resource officer was on scene and called for backup. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department helped contain the situation.

The student is charged with second-degree assault and battery.

The incident is still under investigation by the school district and the Georgetown Police Department.

