Teen charged with making threats at Waccamaw High School, sheriff’s office says

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat that was made through social media against Waccamaw High School.(Live 5)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old has more than homework to worry about after he made a threat at his high school, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the student told his teacher he was going to bring a gun to school on Tuesday.

The teacher reported the threat to the school resource officer and the school administration made contact with the student.

The sheriff’s office said the 16-year-old was detained and will be charged with making threats.

The teen’s guardian was contacted and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigative Division will follow up with the school.

No students or staff were in danger at any time, according to the sheriff’s office.

