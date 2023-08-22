SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

21-year-old horse rescued in Ravenel

An emaciated horse is recovering after being rescued earlier this month.
An emaciated horse is recovering after being rescued earlier this month.(Charleston Animal Society)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An emaciated horse is recovering after being rescued earlier this month.

A female horse named “Strawberry” was found alone in a field on Aug. 9 with only a bucket of dirty water and two weeks-old bales of hay, the Charleston Animal Society said.

Officials with the shelter said Strawberry was brought to them after being seized by Charleston County deputies.

A veterinarian said the horse was very thin and emaciated. It was also noted that Strawberry’s hooves were in bad condition, a sore had formed on her face from a halter being left on for an extended period of time. She had ticks in her ears and body and a fungal skin condition, officials said.

Deputies located the owner of the horse across the street who said he bought Strawberry hay once a month and de-wormed her every three months.

Charleston Animal Society said the owner was charged with “ill-treatment of an animal.”

Strawberry has been placed with a foster family to continue recovery.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonyna Green, 43, and Antonashia Gadsden, 24, are facing charges in connection with a weapons...
Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
Tropical Storm Harold will make landfall in southern Texas on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Harold forms, takes aim at south Texas coast
Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner, is charged with four counts of attempted Murder...
Man charged in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting that injured two children
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston house fire

Latest News

A donation to Dorchester County Fire Rescue will help the agency ensure the safety of farmers...
Dorchester County Fire Rescue gets grain bin rescue equipment donated
South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace and the Concerned Veterans of America hosted a town...
VIDEO: Rep. Mace addresses concerns surrounding Veterans at town hall
South Carolina’s American Red Cross chapter plans to send 11 volunteers to help with recovery...
SC Red Cross chapter seeks donations for West Coast, Maui disaster relief
Ring security footage and cameras from a nearby business captured at least three peopleinvolved...
After break-ins and forged check, what’s next for Charleston food truck business