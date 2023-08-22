21-year-old horse rescued in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An emaciated horse is recovering after being rescued earlier this month.

A female horse named “Strawberry” was found alone in a field on Aug. 9 with only a bucket of dirty water and two weeks-old bales of hay, the Charleston Animal Society said.

Officials with the shelter said Strawberry was brought to them after being seized by Charleston County deputies.

A veterinarian said the horse was very thin and emaciated. It was also noted that Strawberry’s hooves were in bad condition, a sore had formed on her face from a halter being left on for an extended period of time. She had ticks in her ears and body and a fungal skin condition, officials said.

Deputies located the owner of the horse across the street who said he bought Strawberry hay once a month and de-wormed her every three months.

Charleston Animal Society said the owner was charged with “ill-treatment of an animal.”

Strawberry has been placed with a foster family to continue recovery.

