5 candidates file to run against Tecklenburg for Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five candidates filed ahead of Monday’s deadline to run against current city of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.
Tecklenburg will be seeking his third term as mayor having been elected in 2015 and 2019.
The field challenging Tecklenburg includes an attorney, a current city councilman, a former state representative, a community activist and a former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn.
Also on November’s ballot are six city council seats and the Commissioner of Public Works District.
Mayor
John Tecklenburg
John Tecklenburg is seeking a third term as Charleston mayor winning in 2015 and 2019.
William Cogswell
William Cogswell is a former state representative and businessman.
Cogswell represented District 110 for six years.
Mika Gadsden
Mika Gadsden is a community organizer who grew up in the Lowcountry.
Debra Gammons
Debra Gammons is an attorney who has worked in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office before starting her own private practice.
Gammons is a visiting professor at the Charleston School of Law and has previously served on the College of Charleston Board of Trustees.
Clay Middleton
Clay Middleton is a former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn.
Middleton’s campaign website states he’s currently a managing director at Mercury Public Affairs. Prior to that role he led the business and neighborhood services division for the city of Charleston.
Peter Shahid
Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid has represented District 9 since 2016.
Odd-numbered city council seats up for grabs
District 1
- Boyd Gregg
District 3
- Bill Antonucci
- Stephanie Hodges
- Jim McBride
District 5
- Karl L Brady Jr
- Ron Call
- Tarah Swetnam
District 7
- OwenVogel
- KeithWaring
District 9
- Francis Marion Beylotte III
- Mike Gastin
- William Gilliard
- Kenneth Marolda
- William Tinkler
District 11
- Ross A Appel
Commissioner of Public Works District
- Jeff Fine
- Thomas B Pritchard
- Frederick Blake Spa
