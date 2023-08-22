5 candidates file to run against Tecklenburg for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five candidates filed ahead of Monday’s deadline to run against current city of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Tecklenburg will be seeking his third term as mayor having been elected in 2015 and 2019.

The field challenging Tecklenburg includes an attorney, a current city councilman, a former state representative, a community activist and a former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Also on November’s ballot are six city council seats and the Commissioner of Public Works District.

Mayor

John Tecklenburg

William Cogswell

William Cogswell is a 2023 candidate for mayor of Charleston. (cogswell for mayor)

William Cogswell is a former state representative and businessman.

Cogswell represented District 110 for six years.

Mika Gadsden

Community activist Mika Gadsden is one of six trying to become Charleston's next mayor. (Ruta Smith)

Mika Gadsden is a community organizer who grew up in the Lowcountry.

Debra Gammons

Debra Gammons is one of six candidates for Charleston mayor. (provided)

Debra Gammons is an attorney who has worked in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office before starting her own private practice.

Gammons is a visiting professor at the Charleston School of Law and has previously served on the College of Charleston Board of Trustees.

Clay Middleton

A former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn is entering the already crowded field to become Charleston’s next mayor. (claymiddleton.com)

Clay Middleton is a former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Middleton’s campaign website states he’s currently a managing director at Mercury Public Affairs. Prior to that role he led the business and neighborhood services division for the city of Charleston.

Peter Shahid

Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid will try to become the next mayor of Charleston. (provided)

Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid has represented District 9 since 2016.

Odd-numbered city council seats up for grabs

District 1

Boyd Gregg

District 3

Bill Antonucci

Stephanie Hodges

Jim McBride

District 5

Karl L Brady Jr

Ron Call

Tarah Swetnam

District 7

OwenVogel

KeithWaring

District 9

Francis Marion Beylotte III

Mike Gastin

William Gilliard

Kenneth Marolda

William Tinkler

District 11

Ross A Appel

Commissioner of Public Works District

Jeff Fine

Thomas B Pritchard

Frederick Blake Spa

