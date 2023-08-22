SC Lottery
5 candidates file to run against Tecklenburg for Charleston mayor

We now know the candidates who will be running for mayor in Charleston and North Charleston.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five candidates filed ahead of Monday’s deadline to run against current city of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Tecklenburg will be seeking his third term as mayor having been elected in 2015 and 2019.

The field challenging Tecklenburg includes an attorney, a current city councilman, a former state representative, a community activist and a former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Also on November’s ballot are six city council seats and the Commissioner of Public Works District.

Mayor

John Tecklenburg

DIGITAL EXTRA: Mayor John Tecklenburg delivers 2018 State of the City address
John Tecklenburg is seeking a third term as Charleston mayor winning in 2015 and 2019.

William Cogswell

William Cogswell is a former state representative and businessman.

Cogswell represented District 110 for six years.

Mika Gadsden

Mika Gadsden is a community organizer who grew up in the Lowcountry.

Debra Gammons

Debra Gammons is an attorney who has worked in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office before starting her own private practice.

Gammons is a visiting professor at the Charleston School of Law and has previously served on the College of Charleston Board of Trustees.

Clay Middleton

Clay Middleton is a former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Middleton’s campaign website states he’s currently a managing director at Mercury Public Affairs. Prior to that role he led the business and neighborhood services division for the city of Charleston.

Peter Shahid

Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid has represented District 9 since 2016.

Odd-numbered city council seats up for grabs

District 1

  • Boyd Gregg

District 3

  • Bill Antonucci
  • Stephanie Hodges
  • Jim McBride

District 5

  • Karl L Brady Jr
  • Ron Call
  • Tarah Swetnam

District 7

  • OwenVogel
  • KeithWaring

District 9

  • Francis Marion Beylotte III
  • Mike Gastin
  • William Gilliard
  • Kenneth Marolda
  • William Tinkler

District 11

  • Ross A Appel

Commissioner of Public Works District

  • Jeff Fine
  • Thomas B Pritchard
  • Frederick Blake Spa

