Beaufort Co. deputies searching for wanted man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man in the Seabrook area.

Quenton Delaney, 30, is wanted for outstanding bench warrants, deputies say.

They are searching the area of Young Circle and Stuart Point Road, according to an advisory. People who live in the area should expect a heavy law enforcement presence as the search continues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777.

