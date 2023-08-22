Berkeley Co. parents report bus rider app issues, school district responds

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new school bus app being used by districts in the Lowcountry is getting a failing grade from some parents.

The My Ride 360 app was introduced over the summer to be an added resource for bus drivers and riders coming into the new school year.

The app is intended to be a one-stop shop for bus rider information: tracking bus routes, drop-off locations and estimated arrival times.

Following technical issues on the first day of school, concerned parents are taking to social media platforms, saying the app is inaccurate.

“The Facebook groups, I have seen people complain about it,” Moncks Corner parent Bridgette Davis said. “I mentioned I was having similar issues.”

Davis is a mother to three school-aged kids in the area and she works a full-time job.

She calls it a frustrating and nerve-wracking situation to deal with.

“It doesn’t work, it isn’t showing me where the buses are. Yesterday, it didn’t have the bus on the map at all. Yesterday afternoon, the bus was at the school and disappeared. I waited at the bus stop for an hour waiting for them to come. I had no idea when they were going to come,” Davis said.

Her daughter, a student at Berkeley Middle, says she missed the bus because the app had incorrect bus information loaded onto it.

“She’s like, ‘it doesn’t tell me what bus it’s supposed to be on.’ I’m like, ‘it does,’” Davis said. “And she’s like, ‘well the school says it’s a whole different bus number.’”

Several parents say they have reached out to their individual schools, as well as the district’s transportation department for answers.

Berkeley County School District Chief Communications and Engagement Officer Katie Tanner released the following statement:

The My Ride 360 app was purchased by the state and is being utilized by multiple school districts. BCSD is aware of the broad challenges related to the GPS component of My Ride 360. The vendor has been contacted and assistance requested.

Unfortunately, local school district transportation offices are unable to address the functionality component of the app directly, but our transportation leadership is working with the vendor to address the issue. Bus route information was provided to parents at Meet the Teacher, by email, and is available in the web-based parent portal, in addition to My Ride 360.

Parents were notified by push notification of bus delays, and delay information was shared with schools. Please keep in mind that BCSD transports more than 20,000 students so we ask for patience as students learn bus expectations, drivers learn about their students, and routes are adjusted for traffic. Delays may be experienced in the first few days or weeks of school; however, our commitment is to ensure that all our bus riders are transported to school and back home safely.

Parents say they understand it might take a bit to work out the kinks in the system, but it still leaves them at a crossroads.

“I’m trying to have patience because I know it’s still new to everyone, they just introduced it over the summer,” Davis said. “But the fact they did introduce it, I felt like they had plenty of time and opportunity to make sure issues were fixed before giving it to everyone to use.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.