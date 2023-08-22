Berkeley Co. School Board approves $9.2 million in employee incentives

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board votes unanimously to approve $9.2 million to go toward incentives for full-time, active district employees.

The board voted in Monday night’s meeting for $4.8 million to come out of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II funds and $4.4 million to come from the total fund balance to equal the total cost in incentives.

During the meeting, board member-at-large David Barrow asked the board whether it would still consider pay raises for employees in January if additional revenues surpass budget projections.

“As chairman of the finance and HR, it’s still my intention to continue to push that,” District 1 board member Michael Ramsey, who also serves as chairman of the board’s finance and human resources committee, said.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon agreed they will revisit employee pay raises in January.

District Board Chair Mac McQuillin pushed for the administration to be applauded for the employee incentive decision.

“I’d just like to say thanks for the administration for putting this incentive forward, particularly after our budget had an 8% increase,” McQuillin said. “And as Mr. Barrow mentioned, hopefully as additional revenues come in and we can make that 10%.”

Each full-time, active employee who signs by Sept. 1, will receive $1,825. They must still be an employee by Sept. 15 to receive this money.

The district says all part-time employees, such as those that work in daycare or temporary coaches, will not be eligible for these bonuses. Any long-term and daily substitutes that are employed by Kelly Services will also not be eligible.

