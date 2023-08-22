The Citadel hires all-time leading scorer Cameron Wells for coaching staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel Head Men’s Basketball Coach Ed Conroy is excited to welcome back the program’s all-time leading scorer, Cameron Wells 11′, as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

The Houston, Texas native started 126 games for the Bulldogs from 2007-2011 and is the only Citadel basketball player to reach the 2,000-career points mark, finishing with 2,049.

“I’m super excited to welcome Cameron back to our program following a long, successful pro career,” said Coach Conroy. “Cam will be a terrific addition to our staff and a mentor for our young team. I was thrilled when he decided to forego the last few years of his pro career to get started in coaching. I believe he will quickly become a rising superstar in the profession.”

Wells’ career at The Citadel coincided with two of the most successful seasons in program history as the Bulldogs won 36 games, the most in any two-year stretch in school history, from 2008-2010. This included just the second 20-win season in program history during the 2008-09 campaign. That season culminated in The Citadel earning its first postseason appearance in school history as it was invited to compete in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

The point guard also ranks among the Top 10 in program history in several career statistical categories including being first in assists (485), second in steals (187), sixth in points per game (16.1), and eighth in free throw percentage (80.4%).

After graduating from The Citadel, Wells spent the last 12 years playing professional basketball overseas, most recently in Poland with Trefl Sopot from 2022-23, winning the Polish Cup. Wells also played professionally in The Netherlands, Italy, and France.

While playing in the top-tier French pro league with Boulazac in 2017, Wells was named a league All-Star. The 6′1 guard won his first league championship in Germany in 2015 while also being named an All-Star in the top-tier Dutch Basketball League in 2012.

