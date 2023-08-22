Cold front to bring shower chance, lower humidity to the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will slide through the area Wednesday morning bringing a slight chance of rain, clouds, a breezy and a drop in temps and humidity. Ahead of the front, expect a sunny, hot and humid day with only a small chance of a shower or storm. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s at the beaches. Heat index values will top out between 105-110° this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Mainly Dry. High 96.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of an AM Shower. High 88.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mainly Dry. High 94.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mainly Dry. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.