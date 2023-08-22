SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold front to bring shower chance, lower humidity to the Lowcountry!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will slide through the area Wednesday morning bringing a slight chance of rain, clouds, a breezy and a drop in temps and humidity. Ahead of the front, expect a sunny, hot and humid day with only a small chance of a shower or storm. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s at the beaches. Heat index values will top out between 105-110° this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Mainly Dry. High 96.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of an AM Shower. High 88.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mainly Dry. High 94.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mainly Dry. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonyna Green, 43, and Antonashia Gadsden, 24, are facing charges in connection with a weapons...
Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
Tropical Storm Harold will make landfall in southern Texas on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Harold forms, takes aim at south Texas coast
Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner, is charged with four counts of attempted Murder...
Man charged in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting that injured two children
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston house fire

Latest News

Tropical Storm Harold will make landfall in southern Texas on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Harold forms, takes aim at south Texas coast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Tuesday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Heat is on for Tuesday!
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Monday afternoon forecast.
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast