Dorchester County Fire Rescue gets grain bin rescue equipment donated

A donation to Dorchester County Fire Rescue will help the agency ensure the safety of farmers and first responders.
A donation to Dorchester County Fire Rescue will help the agency ensure the safety of farmers and first responders.(KFYR)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A donation to Dorchester County Fire Rescue will help the agency ensure the safety of farmers and first responders.

The grain bin rescue equipment was a donation from the Dorchester County Farm Bureau.

The agency sent staff to train in a live grain environment provided by the Clemson Agricultural Sciences Department and Clemson Extension Service.

Dorchester County Fire Chief Tres Atkinson said the equipment will allow crews to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

“On behalf of Dorchester County Fire Rescue, I’d like to thank Dorchester County Farm Bureau for their contribution of $5,000 as well as their efforts to secure an additional $2,000 from their industry partners. We also appreciate Hutto Ace Hardware for their donation of hand tools for our use in this effort,” Atkinson said. “This equipment will undoubtedly make a significant difference in our ability to respond to emergencies quickly and effectively, and we are deeply grateful to all of our partners for their support.”

Officials said the main equipment will be staged at Rescue 424 at the Indian Field Station close to a majority of grain bins in the area. Equipment will also be placed at two other stations.

