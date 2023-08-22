SC Lottery
DUI enforcement patrols to step up ahead of Labor Day weekend

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says it will increase the number of patrols on the roads ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The move is designed as part of a crackdown on driving under the influence during the so-called “100 Deadly Days of Summer,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That period traditionally shows an increase in traffic fatalities.

Last year, 14 people died during the Labor Day weekend and six of those deaths involved impaired driving.

“Every year, we see heavy travel during Labor Day weekend, especially around the coastal areas and large bodies of water,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV said. “Expect to see our troopers and State Transport Police officers working together with local law enforcement partners to do our part in reducing collisions and enforcing common violations. We also want to encourage the general public to do their part by obeying the posted speed limits, limiting distractions while driving, and designating a sober driver home if your celebration includes drinking alcohol.”

The annual enforcement began on Aug. 18 and will run through Labor Day.

State and local law enforcement agencies will also participate in several multi-state joint public safety checkpoints.

