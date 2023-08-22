Father considered person of interest in DeKalb County missing toddler case, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The father of a missing DeKalb County toddler is a person of interest in his son’s disappearance, according to the East Point Police Department.

J’Asiah Mitchell, North’s 2-year-old son, has been missing since last Wednesday.

North was arrested for false statements and false report of a crime. He is accused of falsely reporting his son’s kidnapping during an alleged armed robbery at a Decatur apartment complex on Aug 16.

DeKalb County Police found no evidence of either.

East Point police took over the investigation on Aug. 17 after they said Mitchell was last seen at Elite At Lakeview Apartments where North lives.

Investigators drained a lake at the complex after receiving a tip. Their efforts were unsuccessful.

East Point Police said there are still active searches underway at undisclosed locations.

“Right now, we’re going back, making sure that we checked every box in working this case. We believe we have taken this case seriously from the minute that we were contacted by the DeKalb County Police Department. Right now, working as fast as we can with the resources that we have,” said Deputy Chief Russell Popham.

The search for 2-year-old J‘Asiah Mitchell is now in day five 💔



Authorities have drained the lake near his fathers home - and have come up unsuccessful. Police say search efforts continue at undisclosed locations. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/nhZ8f0fGCF — Brittany Ford (@Bfordtv) August 21, 2023

Popham said the search now involves several outside multi-law enforcement agencies.

A GoFundMe to help find J’Asiah can be found here.

