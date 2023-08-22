Filing deadline closes with 10 vying to lead North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deadline to file from the November election to become North Charleston’s next mayor was Monday.
When the smoke cleared, 10 candidates will find their way onto the ballot.
The ten candidates find themselves vying for the seat after current North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced in March that he would not seek reelection after nearly 30 years in the position.
Also on the ballot this year are 34 candidates hoping to land one of the 10 city council seats up for grabs.
The 2023 general election is on Nov. 7.
A map of all 10 districts can be found on the city’s website.
Mayor
Reggie Burgess
Burgess was among the first to float his name out for the mayor’s race after announcing his retirement as North Charleston Police chief.
He spent 34 years with the police department being appointed as chief in 2018.
Rhonda Jerome
Current North Charleston Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome was the first person to file for the North Charleston mayor’s race.
Jerome currently serves North Charleston District 2, a position she was elected to in 2003.
Russ Coletti
A North Charleston resident and Veteran of the United States Navy and Air Force, Coletti moved to Charleston with the Navy in 1987.
Coletti worked as a FedEx Express operations manager for thirty years before retiring in 2022.
Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley
Retired Summary Court Judge, Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley is a business owner, educator, former Teamster, mental health facilitator and civil mediator.
Ganaway-Pasley ran for Charleston County Probate judge in 2018 and 2022 but was unsuccessful in both races despite wining majority of votes from North Charleston each time.
Curtis Merriweather, Jr.
Merriweather currently serves on the Board of Governors at the College of Charleston.
He has experience in defense, information technologies, management and business administration.
Todd Olds
Todd Olds spent 8 years as a North Charleston City Councilman, ending his service in 2020, according to his website.
He was also a part of the Budget, Finance, Public Safety, and Health Benefits Committees, as well as a City of North Charleston Planning Commissioner from 2009-2011.
Teddie Pryor Sr.
Teddie Pryor currently represents Charleston County District 5. He’s been on the council since 2004.
John Singletary
John Singletary ran against Mayor Keith Summey in 2015 and 2019.
He graduated from The Citadel in 1983 and worked in technology for Hewlett Packard. He currently runs his own tax and accounting company.
Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams founded the nonprofit Take It To The Streets which describes its mission as “transforming Greater Charleston one person, family, and neighborhood at a time through God’s strength” in 2007.
Williams is currently a board member of the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Samuel Whatley
All 10 city council seats up for grabs
A total of 34 candidates will seek to fill the 10 North Charleston city council seats.
District 1
- Michael Brown
District 2
- Rhonda Jerome
- Kenneth Ray
District 3
- Lou Baker
- Curtis Clark
- Reneah Jones
- Sandino Moses
- Monica Mumme
- Maurice Ray
- Chuck Stall
District 4
- Samuel Bellamy, Jr.
- Joshua Gale
- Richard Hayes
- Brian Hill
- Charmaine Palmer Roberts
District 5
- Jerome Heyward
- Belinda Thomas Swindler
- Brandon Trollinger
- Samuel Whatley II
District 6
- Andrea Bailey-Erb
- Nefertiti Brown
- Brandon Trollinger
- Alton White
District 7
- Michael Brown
- Dan Gregory
District 8
- Brandon Hudson
- Kay Hyman
- Andre Middleton
- William Parker
- Greg Perry
District 9
- Kenny Skipper
District 10
- Michael A Brown
- Aaron Hicks
- Kevin D Hollinshead, Sr.
- Rebecca Rushton
