Filing deadline closes with 10 vying to lead North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deadline to file from the November election to become North Charleston’s next mayor was Monday.

When the smoke cleared, 10 candidates will find their way onto the ballot.

The ten candidates find themselves vying for the seat after current North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced in March that he would not seek reelection after nearly 30 years in the position.

Also on the ballot this year are 34 candidates hoping to land one of the 10 city council seats up for grabs.

The 2023 general election is on Nov. 7.

A map of all 10 districts can be found on the city’s website.

To make sure your voting registration is up to date visit SCVotes.gov.

Mayor

Reggie Burgess

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess speaks at his mayoral campaign kick-off on April 3, 2023. (Live 5)

Burgess was among the first to float his name out for the mayor’s race after announcing his retirement as North Charleston Police chief.

He spent 34 years with the police department being appointed as chief in 2018.

Rhonda Jerome

North Charleston City Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome. (City of North Charleston)

Current North Charleston Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome was the first person to file for the North Charleston mayor’s race.

Jerome currently serves North Charleston District 2, a position she was elected to in 2003.

Russ Coletti

Russell Coletti moved to Charleston with the Navy in 1987 and has never looked back, working as a FedEx Express operations manager for thirty years before retiring in 2022. (Live 5)

A North Charleston resident and Veteran of the United States Navy and Air Force, Coletti moved to Charleston with the Navy in 1987.

Coletti worked as a FedEx Express operations manager for thirty years before retiring in 2022.

Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley

Judge Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley announced on Juneteenth her mayoral bid to serve as N. Charleston's first African-American woman mayor. (PasleyforMayor)

Retired Summary Court Judge, Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley is a business owner, educator, former Teamster, mental health facilitator and civil mediator.

Ganaway-Pasley ran for Charleston County Probate judge in 2018 and 2022 but was unsuccessful in both races despite wining majority of votes from North Charleston each time.

Curtis Merriweather, Jr.

Another name has entered the conversation for the next mayor of North Charleston bringing the number of candidates to ten. (provided)

Merriweather currently serves on the Board of Governors at the College of Charleston.

He has experience in defense, information technologies, management and business administration.

Todd Olds

Former North Charleston City Councilman Todd Olds is throwing his hat in the ring to be North Charleston’s next mayor. (Todd Olds)

Todd Olds spent 8 years as a North Charleston City Councilman, ending his service in 2020, according to his website.

He was also a part of the Budget, Finance, Public Safety, and Health Benefits Committees, as well as a City of North Charleston Planning Commissioner from 2009-2011.

Teddie Pryor Sr.

Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor will join the race to become the next mayor of North Charleston. (Teddie Pryor)

Teddie Pryor currently represents Charleston County District 5. He’s been on the council since 2004.

John Singletary

A North Charleston woman gave Charleston County deputies video of an incident she claims shows a mayoral candidate verbally assaulting her at a polling place. (Live5)

John Singletary ran against Mayor Keith Summey in 2015 and 2019.

He graduated from The Citadel in 1983 and worked in technology for Hewlett Packard. He currently runs his own tax and accounting company.

Jesse Williams

Community advocate Jesse Williams has added his name to the growing list of people looking to become the next mayor of North Charleston. (Jesse williams)

Jesse Williams founded the nonprofit Take It To The Streets which describes its mission as “transforming Greater Charleston one person, family, and neighborhood at a time through God’s strength” in 2007.

Williams is currently a board member of the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals.

Samuel Whatley

Samuel Whatley is one of 10 candidates trying to become the next mayor of North Charleston. (provided)

All 10 city council seats up for grabs

A total of 34 candidates will seek to fill the 10 North Charleston city council seats.

District 1

Michael Brown

District 2

Rhonda Jerome

Kenneth Ray

District 3

Lou Baker

Curtis Clark

Reneah Jones

Sandino Moses

Monica Mumme

Maurice Ray

Chuck Stall

District 4

Samuel Bellamy, Jr.

Joshua Gale

Richard Hayes

Brian Hill

Charmaine Palmer Roberts

District 5

Jerome Heyward

Belinda Thomas Swindler

Brandon Trollinger

Samuel Whatley II

District 6

Andrea Bailey-Erb

Nefertiti Brown

Brandon Trollinger

Alton White

District 7

Michael Brown

Dan Gregory

District 8

Brandon Hudson

Kay Hyman

Andre Middleton

William Parker

Greg Perry

District 9

Kenny Skipper

District 10

Michael A Brown

Aaron Hicks

Kevin D Hollinshead, Sr.

Rebecca Rushton

