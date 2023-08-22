FIRST ALERT: 4-vehicle crash blocks road on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a crash involving four vehicles has blocked both directions of Bohicket Road on Johns Island.

The St. John’s Fire District said the crash happened between Isadora Lane and Toni Lane in the 3100 block of Bohicket Road.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the accident scene by using Edenvale Road or River Road.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Lanes in both directions were blocked as of just before 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.