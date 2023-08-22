FIRST ALERT: Franklin makes landfall along southern coast of Dominican Republic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall Wednesday on the island of Hispaniola amid warnings of landslides and heavy flooding in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

At 8 a.m., Franklin was moving north near 10 mph and expected to move in a north-northwestward motion for the next day or so before turning northeast and eat-northeast on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves over the island before restrengthening on Thursday as the center moves out over the Atlantic. The estimated central pressure is 1000 mb or 29.53 inches.

Harold weakens to tropical depression while crossing northern Mexico

Tropical Storm Harold weakened into a tropical depression Tuesday night after making landfall in South Texas, bringing strong winds, rain and leaving thousands of homes without power.

Forecasters said Harold would likely dissipate as a tropical cyclone as its center devolves while moving across northern Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds from Harold were still near 30 mph as it moved west-northwest near 14 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.68 inches.

Remnants of Emily could redevelop late in the week

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily continue to produce a large area of disorganized showers Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said the system is likely to regenerate into a tropical depression or tropical storm late this week or this weekend.

Tropical wave in eastern Atlantic could form into depression by late-week

An area of disorganized storms and showers a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands doesn’t appear likely to develop.

Forecasters said conditions appear only marginally favorable for low development as the system moves into the tropical Atlantic.

