FIRST ALERT: Harold makes landfall, Gert fizzles, Franklin expected to turn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Harold has made landfall in Texas.

The storm came ashore on Padre Island at around 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph and that motion is expected to continue, taking the system inland over southern Texas and northern Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Steady weakening is forecast, and Harold is expected to become a

tropical depression later Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. NOAA buoy at Padre Island reported a sustained wind of 40 mph and a gust of 59 mph. An observation in Laguna Shores, Texas, reported a sustained wind of 39 mph and a wind gust of 48 mph.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb or 29.47 inches.

Gert weakens to post-tropical low

What had weakened from Tropical Storm Gert to a tropical depression early Tuesday morning has weakened further as of mid-morning.

At 11 a.m., the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Gert was located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 59.7 West and was moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph.

The post-tropical remnants of Gert should drift slowly until they dissipate.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Gert should continue to gradually weaken until the circulation opens up into a trough in a couple of days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb or 29.77 inches.

Franklin still drifting slowly with no change in intensity

Tropical Storm Franklin, which formed late Sunday afternoon, could bring significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding over Hispaniola through Wednesday.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 15.5 North, longitude 71.1 West and was moving toward the northwest near 7 mph.

A turn toward the north is expected later Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the northeast by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Franklin may have developed a new circulation center to the west of the original. Hurricane Hunter aircraft should provide greater clarity later today. A lot of uncertainity already existed with the long term path of this storm. Too early to write Franklin off. pic.twitter.com/jmsvHLDMAx — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) August 22, 2023

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to approach the southern coast of Hispaniola Tuesday afternoon, cross the island on Wednesday, and then emerge over the southwestern Atlantic waters late Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before Franklin reaches Hispaniola.

Some weakening is likely while the storm moves across Hispaniola. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb or 29.59 inches.

Remnants of Emily could redevelop late in the week

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily were located over the central tropical Atlantic with limited shower activities.

Forecasters give the storm a low chance of redevelopment as it travels over the subtropical central Atlantic.

Tropical wave in eastern Atlantic could form into depression by late-week

An area of disorganized storms and showers a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands could develop into a tropical depression later this week.

Forecasters give the storms around a 30% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

