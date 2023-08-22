SC Lottery
Georgetown County deputies trying to identify man in credit card fraud case

Georgetown County deputies say this man is a person of interest in a Pawley's Island credit card fraud case.
Georgetown County deputies say this man is a person of interest in a Pawley's Island credit card fraud case.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released an image from a Pawley’s Island business’s security camera hoping someone will recognize a person of interest.

Deputies say they are looking for the man in a credit card fraud incident that happened at Coastal Nissan on Pawley’s Island.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 and reference case number 2023027078.

